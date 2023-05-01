Patricia R. Hefferan of Wantage peacefully passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023, at her residence. She was 79.

Born in Queens, N.Y., to the late Charles and Constance (Bugliari) Kirk, Mrs. Hefferan lived in East Williston, N.Y., before moving to Wayne. She had lived in Sussex County for the past 25 years.

Mrs. Hefferan was a registered nurse and was employed by Trenton State Psychiatric Hospital before her retirement.

She was a former member of St. Monica R.C. Church in Sussex and also Our Lady Queen of Peace in Branchville. She recently was an active member at St. Joseph’s R.C. Church in Newton.

She also was a member of the Sussex County Bird Club and the Don Bosco Columbiettes #7784.

She was a very empathetic person and was known for her letters to the editor in various newspapers. Mrs. Hefferan was very politically active in Sussex County.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Robert; her sister, Nancy; and her children Julie Schult and Dianna Kirby.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Peter J. Hefferan; her son, William Schult and his wife Stephanie Mace of Oregon City, Ore.; her daughter, Krista Schult of Belleville; and her grandchildren, Everitt, Charlie, Vivian, Alie, Erin, Katie and Genevieve.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 24 Halstead St., Newton. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Patricia’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com