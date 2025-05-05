Patricia Terpstra

Patricia J. Terpstra of Wantage passed away peacefully at Newton Medical Center on Friday, May 2, 2025. She was 77.

Born in Sussex to Roger and Beatrice (Card) Rude, Patricia was a lifelong resident of the Sussex/Wantage area.

She attended Sussex High School, then married her sweetheart, Herman Terpstra.

Patricia was a bus driver for Havens bus service for 10 years, then worked for the Sussex-Wantage school system, driving for 30 years before her retirement in 2019.

She was an avid gardener and enjoyed genealogy. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She was predeceased by her parents and her two brothers, Robert Rude and Peter Rude.

She was the devoted wife for 59 years of Herman Terpstra Sr.; beloved mother of Herman Terpstra Jr. and his wife Carrie Ann; and dear grandmother of Brandon, Herman and Jonathan Terpstra.

Private services have been entrusted to Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex.

