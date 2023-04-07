Patrick Clancy of Byram Township passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 2, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 83.

Born in Olyphant, Pa., to the late John and Margaret (Sweeney) Clancy, Patrick completed his undergraduate work at Mansfield University and went on to graduate with his master’s from the University of Connecticut.

Patrick went on to teach English, journalism and theater. He was a beloved educator at Jefferson Township High School for 31 years and well-known for directing the school’s outstanding plays and musicals.

He impacted the lives of many students throughout the years. His passion for theater was contagious. He took students to England to experience the literary, theatrical and cultural influence London had on his own life.

After his retirement, Patrick became a full-time Papa, doting on his beloved grandchildren. He was a wonderful grandfather and enjoyed all of his grandchildren’s sporting events and theatrical activities. Nothing brought him more joy in life than being with his grandchildren.

Predeceased by his parents; Patrick is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia (Bridges); loving daughters, Coleen Ranzan and her husband Paul of Wantage; and Megan Pellegrino and her husband Michael of Verona; and cherished grandchildren, Hannah and Trevor Ranzan and Sienna and Dominic Pellegrino. He is also survived by his brother Robert Clancy.

A memorial visitation for Patrick will be held on Sunday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. A service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered through fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com