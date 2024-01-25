Pauline McIvor

Pauline (Matichuck) McIvor of Vernon passed away on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at her home while surrounded by her loving family. She was 87.

The family will mourn her passing with deep sorrow and never-ending love for her.

Born in West Paterson to the late John J. Matichuk Sr. and Helen (Mgerack) Cusick, Pauline lived in Haskell before moving to Vernon 12 years ago.

She was predeceased by her husband, John J. McIvor, in 2004 and her brother, John J. Matichuck Jr..

She is survived by her son, Christopher McIvor, and his wife, Cheryl, of Milford, Pa.; her daughters, Robin Buurman and her husband, Tom, of Vernon and Roxann Hill of Fort Riley, Kan.; her sister, Judy Roberts of Fort Myers, Fla.; six grandchildren, Kristen, Joseph, Matthew, Virginia, Brittany and Brianna; and five great-grandchildren, Vivienne, Beau, Valerie, Max and Thalia.

A Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, Jan. 24 at St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church, 614 Route 517, Vernon. Interment followed at Mount Rest Cemetery, 15 Kakeout Road, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pauline’s memory to the Wallkill Valley VFW Post 8441, 313 Route 94, Vernon, NJ 07462.

