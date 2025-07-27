Phil Casillo of Barry Lakes passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Warwick, N.Y. He was 60.

Born in Paterson to Pasquale and Antoniette Casillo, Phil was raised in Riverdale and later lived in Vernon and Highland Lakes before settling in Barry Lakes 22 years ago.

For more than 30 years, Phil was a proud member of IBEW Local 164 in Paramus, where he worked as a union electrician and served as a general foreman.

Deeply committed to his trade and widely respected for his work ethic, leadership and skill, Phil had a knack for fixing just about anything - whether it was a home project or helping anyone in need.

He took great pride in maintaining his home landscaping, which he treated like a personal canvas. If something needed building, mending or improving, Phil was your guy.

More than anything, Phil was a devoted husband and father. He was preparing to walk his daughter down the aisle and was proud to welcome a son into the family.

His sudden loss is a devastating heartbreak for all who loved him.

Phil is survived by his beloved wife of more than 30 years, Debra Gentile of Barry Lakes; his daughter, Samantha Casillo and her fiancé Paul Card of Chester; and his siblings, Jamie Nye of Riverdale, Anthony Casillo of Newburgh, N.Y., and Joey Casillo of Riverdale.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Aug. 3 from noon to 4 p.m. at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. A short funeral will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations be made to your favorite animal rescue organization - something Phil would have truly appreciated.

For condolences and information, go online to fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com