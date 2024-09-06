Phyllis Finn of Wantage passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at her home. She was 88.

Phyllis was born on Aug. 4, 1936, in Cornwall, N.Y., to Lewis M. Beal and Emily Stockhausen Beal.

During her life, she lived in New York, Virginia, Florida and New Jersey.

Phyllis enjoyed playing golf and she loved to read.

She was a member of St. Monica’s Church in Sussex and she belonged to the Sparta Senior Citizens Club.

Phyllis was predeceased by her brother, Lewis M. Beal Jr., and by her husbands, Robert Laterre (1997) and Martin Finn (2016).

She is survived by her son, Jeff Laterre (Alice); her granddaughter, Kate Laterre; her sister-in-law, Lynne Beal; and a nephew and several nieces. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Ellen Kirchner (Roger), Barbara Visconti, Kathryn Meyer (Bob), Margaret Dehn (Bill) and Martin Finn; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Cremation Arrangements were private and under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex.

There will be a Mass to celebrate Phyllis’ life at St. Monica’s RC Church, 33 Unionville Ave., Sussex, on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.