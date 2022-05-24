Presley Cash Rome, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at his residence in Las Vegas, Nevada. Born on February 11, 2021, at Newton Medical Center, Presley immediately became the light of his parent’s eyes and a bundle of joy to his family. He loved to dance to music and had a huge smile that captured everyone he came in contact with.

Presley will be deeply missed by all, especially his mother, Colleen Elizabeth Carey; his father, Andrew Christopher Rome; his siblings, Tyler, Mikayla, Adakin, and Sharon; his paternal grandparents, Grant “Sam” Rome and his wife Kimberly, of Wantage; his maternal grandparents, Elizabeth Garruto and her husband Mark, of Lavallette; his grandfather, Kevin Carey, of Morristown; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Sharon Rome. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, New Jersey. Interment to follow at Clove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Presley’s memory to the Sussex Fire Department, 25 Loomis Ave, Sussex, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.