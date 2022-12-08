Raymond Scott Vreeland, fondly known as Scott, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice. He was 60.

Born in Pompton Plains to the late Raymond Kenneth and Sharon (Hahn) Vreeland, Scott grew up in Pompton Lakes and lived in Paterson until more recently moving to Montague.

He had been a self-employed contractor and was known for his beautiful work.

Scott enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating, and when he was younger, he had a passion for riding minibikes with his sister and friends.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Christopher Vreeland.

Scott is survived by his sister, Lea Rene Mueller of Haledon; his significant other, Robin Yeomans of Montague; and his daughters, Jessica Lee Vreeland and Sara Rae Vreeland, both of Maine.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com