Rayna Howell of Wantage passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Morristown Medical Center while surrounded by her loving family. She was 87.

Born on the family farm, known as the Price Farm on Price Road, on June 23, 1937, to Marshall and Dorothy (Losey) Price, Rayna attended a one-room schoolhouse in Frankford Township, graduating from eighth grade in 1951. She then attended Newton High School, graduating in 1955.

While in high school, Rayna was the baton majorette, a member of the Glee Club and choir, and a member of the future nurses group. She also played basketball and volleyball.

In 1955, she was crowned Miss Frankford Township Queen.

Shortly after, she was accepted into the nursing program at Orange Memorial and received her three-year registered nursing degree in September 1958.

While she attended nursing school, Rayna served as vice president of the Student Council. She also sang in the choir and was fortunate to have the experience of entertaining a crowd at Convention Hall in Atlantic City.

Most importantly, Rayna was able to begin her nursing experience at New York Presbyterian Hospital, training in pediatrics and the premature nursery. She then went to Greystone Hospital in Morristown for three months, training in psychiatric nursing.

After receiving her degree, Rayna started to work at the former Alexander Linn Hospital and remained there throughout its transitions, when the hospital was Wallkill Valley Hospital, Northwest Covenant Medical Center and St. Clare’s Hospital.

After 40 years serving at the Sussex hospital, Rayna retired in May 1997.

She was a former member of the Baleville Congregational Christian Church and was active in the Sussex Woman’s Club.

Rayna was an active member of the Sussex United Methodist Church, a member of the church Woman’s Group, taught Sunday School and sang in the choir.

Rayna was a simple and humble person who showed much compassion toward everyone. She was gentle and soft-spoken and would always greet someone with an indelible smile. She was an extremely hard worker, an incredible wife, mother and grandmother and a social butterfly.

In the past, Rayna enjoyed roller skating, ice skating, playing piano, reading, figuring out word puzzles, collecting recipes and canning vegetables.

She met the love of her life, Ronald Howell, on a blind date and it was love at first sight. They were engaged in 1957; married on Oct. 4, 1958; and built their first home in 1959.

They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary with many family and friends in June 2019.

They had four beautiful daughters, Debbie Howell of Wantage, Tammy Kuperus and her husband Thomas of Hampstead, N.C., Cheryl Cecchini and her husband Michael of Wantage, and the late Donna Howell Little.

Rayna had 14 grandchildren, Kristen Carruci, Lauren (Ernie) Conklin, Derek (Renata) Kuperus, Danielle (Joshia) Whitten, Meghan (Paul) Putera, Heather (Patrick) Freeland, Jenna (Kyle) Bruffy, Michael (Alissa) Cecchini Jr., Justin Kuperus, Erin (Matt) Washer, Jesse (Caitlin) Kuperus, Brianna (Dan) Caouette, Hope Crapo (Chase) and Mackenzie Montes (Gavin). She also was blessed with 28 great-grandchildren, with two forthcoming.

Rayna was so very proud to be blessed with a large family and treasured each and every one of them.

She also is survived by her brother, Raymond Price of Frankford Township; her sister, Lois Kinney of Branchville; her brother-in-law; Wayne Howell and his wife Judy of Wantage; her sister-in-law, Elaine Eberhardt and her husband Frank of North Carolina; her brother-in-law, Roy R. Rohel and his wife Cindy of Frankford; her sister-in-law, Margie Borner and her husband Edward of Cape Coral, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, Rayna was predeceased by her devoted husband, Ronald, in 2020; her cherished daughter Donna (Howell) Little in 2012; and her brother Robert M. Price in 2025.

A funeral will held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 28 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment at Clove Cemetery will immediately follow.

Friends may pay their respects to the family from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 27 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all memorial donations may be made in Rayna’s memory to the Sussex United Methodist Church, 15 Bank St., Sussex, NJ 07461.

