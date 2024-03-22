Regina Colgan passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Overlook Medical Center in Summit. She was 55.

Born in Mount Holly to Richard Shaw and Marion (McCaffrey) La Salle, Regina graduated from the Institute for Psychoanalytic Studies with a doctorate in psychoanalysis.

She was a psychotherapist with her own practice. She derived immense pride and joy from her dedication to caring for and assisting others.

Regina always cherished her time outdoors, finding solace in nature. Among all settings, the beach held a special place in her heart, particularly when surrounded by her loved ones.

Regina is survived by her devoted children, Christine Colgan and Ewan Colgan, both of Woodcliff Lake. She was the beloved daughter of Richard Shaw of Hamilton and Marion LaSalle of Browns Mills, and loving sister of Ginny Palmer and her fiancée Wayne Seargent of Norwich, N.Y., and Jennie Shaw of Hamilton. She was adored by many loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Regina will be held at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex, on Tuesday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to noon. A funeral will immediately follow. The burial will take place at North Hardyston Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com