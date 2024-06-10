Richard Alan Brzostowski of Wantage passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. He was 80.

Richard was born to the late John and Leona Brzostowski in Hackensack. He grew up in Hackensack, then moved to Hasbrouck Heights.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era.

Richard served in the Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department and was also a councilman.

He married Patricia Parrott in 1969. In 1986, they moved to Wantage to raise their family.

Richard was a painter by trade. He owned and operated R&P Painters until his retirement in 2014.

He was an active member of the Beemerville Fire Department for more than 25 years as well as a devoted member of St. Francis de Sales RC Church in Vernon.

Predeceased by his parents and his sister, Gail Fiorilla, Richard was the beloved husband for 53 years of Patricia Brzostowski; devoted father of Richard Brzostowski Jr., Keith Brzostowski and his wife Lora Boltniew, Craig Brzostowski and his wife Amanda, and Christian Brzostowski; loving grandfather of Corynne Brzostowski, Lucas Brzostowski and Dakota Brzostowski; and dear great-grandfather of Carter Kennedy.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex, on Thursday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to noon with a Fireman’s Service at 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:30 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales RC Church, 614 County Road 517, Vernon. Burial to follow at Clove Cemetery, Wantage.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com