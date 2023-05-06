Richard L. Strader of Wantage passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. He was 81.

Richard was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt.

He served in the Vietnam War and worked at Rene’s as a factory worker and Plastoid’s in Hamburg for 30-plus years.

Richard was a lifetime member to the VFW of Sparta and VVACH 1002 and was also a member of the Sussex Elks and American Legion of Sussex.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Jo Anne L. (nee Morris) Strader; nieces Debra Seebeck, Susan Kassner, Debra Hotalen and partner Henry Wesolowski, and Chrissy Regeling and husband Robert; nephews Robert Strader and wife Joyce, Harold Hotalen and wife Dawne, Wayne Hotalen, William Hotalen and wife Corrina, Russell Hotalen and partner Diane Trudgen, Earl Hotalen, Charles Hotalen, and Elmer Morris IV. Richard also leaves behind many great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.

His parents, Austin and Annabell; sisters, Grace and Martha; and brothers, Austin, Bill and Gene, predeceased him.

Visitation was April 29 at Goble Funeral Home in Sparta followed by a graveside service with military honors at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hamburg.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Richard’s memory to the Sparta VFW or Sussex Elks.