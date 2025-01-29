Richard Matthews of Vernon passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at Morristown Medical Center. He was 71.

Born in Abington, Pa., to Lloyd Matthews and Joan M. (Dyson) Dahl, Rick grew up in Plumsteadville, Pa., and lived in Kearny and Clifton before moving to Sussex County in 1981.

Rick graduated from the Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, remained active in the Penn State Alumni Association and was a Phi Kappa Theta Fraternity member.

He had a 47-year career in public relations, including tenures at Prudential Financial and TrizecHahn Corp./Trizec Properties. He also spent 17 years at the renowned New York firm Rubenstein Communications, specializing in real estate and financial PR, before retiring in 2022.

After his retirement, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of spending his days on a golf course by working at the Great Gorge Golf Course in Vernon.

Rick was a member of the Tri-States Actors Theater board and National Association of Real Estate Editors and was a program officer for the Prudential Foundation.

Besides his parents, Rick was predeceased by his stepmother, Floriene Matthews; stepfather, Stanley T. Dahl; and stepbrother, Thomas Dahl.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Susan (Pesansky); his children, Anna Shaffner and her husband Chris of Bound Brook, Evan Matthews of Hoboken and Emma Matthews and her husband Tanner Blee of Santa Barbara, Calif.; his brother, Robert Matthews of Nashville, Tenn.; his sister, Cynthia Ohrberg and her husband Roy of Quakertown, Pa.; his two grandchildren, Bonnie and Diana; his niece and nephews, Pamela Braley, Timothy Bungo and Carl Ohrberg; his stepsiblings, Jeffrey and Stanley Dahl; and six great-nieces and nephews.

A funeral was held Jan. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Richard Matthews’ memory to Penn State, designating the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, at raise.psu.edu

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com