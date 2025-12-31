Richard Oskamp, 96, died Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson.

Born Nov. 14, 1929, in Prospect Park, he was the son of the late Dirk and Elsie (Kerkhoven) Oskamp. He attended public school on Paterson-Hamburg Turnpike through sixth grade and North 4th Street Christian School from sixth through eighth grades. He began high school at Wayne Township Junior High School and later attended Pompton Lakes High School, graduating in June 1948.

In the summer of 1948, Oskamp worked with his father at Little Falls Laundry before joining the U.S. Navy in October. He served as an airplane mechanic, completed boot camp at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, and studied aircraft structural mechanics, specializing in hydraulic systems on F-95 jets. He was stationed in Oceana, Va., and in 1951 served aboard the USS Roosevelt and later the USS Midway, sailing from Newark to the Mediterranean Sea. During his service, he traveled throughout Europe, including Italy, where he met the pope, and visited sites such as the Eiffel Tower, Gibraltar, Pompeii and Athens. He also skied in the Alps. He returned to the United States in 1952 and was stationed in Elizabeth City, N.C., where he completed his enlistment and was honorably discharged.

While home on leave in June 1952, Oskamp met June De Jong at church. The couple began dating in April 1953.

He graduated from the Teterboro School of Aeronautics Aircraft Engine Mechanics Course in February 1954. He also earned certification as a private pilot. Oskamp began his career as a mechanic with United Airlines in 1954. He and June were engaged in October 1955 and married Feb. 3, 1956, at Preakness Christian Reformed Church.

The couple lived in Haledon before moving to Wayne in 1958, following the birth of their first child, Diane. They later welcomed three more children, Richard Jr., Judith and Kenneth.

Oskamp was employed by Curtiss-Wright, where he helped design an experimental vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. In June 1965, he became a flight engineer with Seaboard World Airlines, later known as Flying Tigers, and flew cargo missions into the Vietnam War zone for one year.

The family moved to Sussex in 1968. Oskamp enjoyed spending time with his family, playing pingpong in the winter and badminton in the summer. He enjoyed fishing and hunting woodcock, pheasant, rabbit and deer, swimming, gardening and restoring old houses. He volunteered at the Harvest House in Sussex with his wife and enjoyed family trips to Terrace Lake, Brigantine Beach, Asbury Park, Lake Dunmore in Vermont, the Bahamas and Disney.

He was a member of Sussex Christian Reformed Church from 1968. After moving to the Holland Home in North Haledon, he and his wife continued to attend services through weekly livestreams.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings Ann Bush, Elsie VanderSpiegel, Garry Oskamp and Dr. Edwin Oskamp, and a grandson, Wade Howell.

Survivors include his wife, June (De Jong); two sons, Richard Jr. of Rutland, Vt., and Kenneth of Milford, Pa.; two daughters, Diane Maxey and her husband, Jon “Chris,” of Caledonia, Mich., and Judith Howell and her husband, Wayne, of Wantage; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Sussex Christian School, 51 Unionville Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461, or to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be offered at pinkelfuneralhome.com.