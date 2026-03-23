Robert A. Dey, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at his residence with his loving wife by his side. He was a devoted educator, faithful servant of the Church, and respected consultant to schools, religious organizations and corporations. Robert was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Walter and Rosetta Reschke Dey. He lived in Warren, Michigan; Seaford, Long Island, N.Y., Paramus, N.J., and Ramsey, N.J., before moving to Montague, N.J. He dedicated his life to education, ministry, and service to others. He received his B.A. degree from Concordia Teachers College, Fort Wayne, Ind., where he began a lifelong commitment to nurturing both the minds and character of young people. He served as a teacher and then as a Principal of several Lutheran parochial schools in Michigan, New York and New Jersey. He was admired for his leadership, compassion, and unwavering dedication to his students and colleagues. His impact extended far beyond the classroom, shaping generations with his wisdom and steady guidance. After years in education, Robert founded and operated a consulting firm where he worked with corporations, religious institutions and educational institutions, helping all levels of staff improve communication skills. His insight, integrity, and ability to bridge the worlds of business and education earned him widespread respect.

In addition to his professional accomplishments as an educator and organizational consultant, Robert served as the Pastor of The Community Church in Hazlet, N.J. until his retirement. His deep faith was a cornerstone of his life, and he approached his calling with humility and devotion.

In later years, he was a devoted member of the Episcopal Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in Manhattan, where he found great joy in community worship and fellowship. He was one of the founding members of St. Saviour, the resident Congregation at the Cathedral. He served in the lay liturgical roles of Acolyte and Verger. He will be remembered for his steadfast faith, his commitment to education, his genuine care for others, and his wonderful sense of humor.

Robert is survived by his devoted wife of 20 years, Joan M. Adams; his first wife, Dorothy Dey, and their four sons, Timothy Jon, and his wife, Sharron of Lincoln Park, Mich., Christopher Jon of Ramsey, N.J., Terry Jon and his wife Iman of Ringwood, N.J., and Shawn David of West Milford; his brother, Walter “Wally” Dey and his wife Stella of California; his sisters, Phyllis Bielenberg of Florida and Judy Higey and her husband Ron of Alabama; his sisters-in-law Cynthia Adams of Elmsford, N.Y., Jeanette Adams and Ron Chavious of Teaneck, N.J., and Eris Adams of New York; and his step-grandchildren, Lena and Ryan.

A service to celebrate Robert’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10025. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by countless students, colleagues, and friends whose lives were enriched by his presence. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.