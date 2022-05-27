Robert Allen, 94, known to everyone as Bob, passed away on May 25th, 2022. He was born on April 22nd, 1928, in Oakland, NJ, to Robert and Dorothy Allen.

He moved to Hamburg as a young boy and graduated from Hamburg High School. He entered the U.S. Navy and served two years, before he returned home and met his future wife, Elizabeth Rapole. They married in 1952.

Bob was employed for years at Givaudan Corp. in Clifton. He was an active member of the Franklin Historical Society. He was also an exempt Franklin fireman. Bob was very involved with the Main Street Franklin Cub Scout Soap Box Derby. He and his wife Betty were senior citizens of the year in 2007 in Franklin for their dedication to many events in the community. The Gingerbread Castle in Hamburg was his real labor of love. He was known as the Castle-keeper. He would often sit down there in case visitors wanted to hear about the Castle. He wanted Humpty Dumpty together again!

Bob was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Allen in 2021, as well as his parents.

He is survived by his four children, Diane (Howard) Rose, Patti (Thomas) Clark, Robert (Marianne) Allen, and Jacqueline Accetta. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren: Jonathan, Kevin, and Benjamin Rose; Robert Clark; Jessica Bisanzio; and Robert and Emily Allen; as well as four great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Bob is scheduled for Tuesday, May 31st, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. A funeral service will be Wednesday, June 1st, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Franklin Historical Society, PO Box 332, Franklin, NJ 07416, or the Franklin Fire Dept. Online condolences may be offered through fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.