Robert Brian Mawhirt, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully in his home on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, after eight years with cancer. He was 80 years old. As VP and Director of Facilities Planning and Design and a real estate executive, his work on Wall Street and around the globe involved the planning, design, development and construction of the headquarters and branches of such firms as Lehman Brothers Kuhn Loeb, Shearson American Express, First Boston, and Nomura Securities, often winning recognition, such as the BOMA Award, for beautifully blending the firms’ historic nature with the modern architecture of the glass skyscraper. His work took him through North and South America, Europe, and Asia.

He advanced to the position of President and CEO of the Real Estate Division of the Siemens Corporation where he directed the consolidation of the company’s North American holdings. Bob took great pride in his work leaving his imprint on the trading floors and skyscrapers of Manhattan.

Bob was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1945 to Lillian and James Mawhirt (a life-long FDNY fire fighter). In his childhood, he was a Brooklyn Dodgers fan, and had many talents, including architectural and schematic rendering that he developed at the Brooklyn Technical High School. He went on to attend the Brooklyn Museum of Art School and Pace University. A veteran, he served his country for six years in the Army National Guard.

Beyond his professional life, Bob loved classical music, acquiring early English antiques, collecting fine art and reading several newspapers a day. He loved sharing his knowledge and skills with his children and grandchildren and spoiling them, as well. He was a true lifelong learner and bibliophile often reading several books a week especially biographies and historical and scientific nonfiction. He was a prolific swimmer well into his seventies seeking professional critiquing of his form to increase his speed while logging in miles early each morning at the YWCA.A great lover of nature and the ocean, he enjoyed deep sea fishing off the coasts of Long Island and Massachusetts, looking forward each year to Blackfish season. He shared his love of fishing with his children and grandchildren during the family’s many vacations to Martha’s Vineyard and Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, NY.

Bob is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Kathleen “Kathy”( née Greenway); his son, Robert; his daughter, Jessica, and her husband Charles More; and his three cherished grandchildren, Henry, Caroline and Felix.

