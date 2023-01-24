Robert D. Stanback of Wantage unexpectedly passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. He was 69.

Born in Paterson, Bob lived in Prospect Park before moving to Sussex County 28 years ago.

He was an electrician and a member of the IBEW Local 164 in Paramus.

While living in Prospect Park, Bob served on the Board of Education for six years.

He was a Boy Scout leader and also coached baseball and football.

Bob was predeceased by his father, Robert Stanaback, and his niece, Jamie Bauman.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Vickie A. (Rutherford); his mother, Betty (Degelman) Stanaback of Wantage; his sons, Michael Stanaback of Wantage and Scott Stanaback and his wife Maureen of Frankford; his brothers, Glenn and his wife Debra of Stroudsburg, Pa., and Joseph Stanaback of Netcong; four grandchildren, Alexa, Jacob, Callen and Ryder; his nieces, Nicole and Stacy and her daughter Mackenzie; his sister-in-laws, Diane Bauman and her husband Sid Sedore of Wanaque and Barbara Pastor and her husband William of West Milford; and his nieces and nephews, David Bauman, Billy Pastor and his wife Krista, Elise Pastor and her wife Tess, and Maeve Pastor.

Memorial services will be held Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

