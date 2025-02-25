Robert Franklin Jr., 65

Robert Franklin Jr. of Highland Lakes, NJ, passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern, NY, on February 16, 2025. He was 65 years old.

Born on January 18, 1960, in Williamson, WV, he grew up and lived in Yonkers prior to moving to NJ. He was the son of Robert and Betty Jean (nee Lavender) Franklin.

Robert was a talented handyman who could build or fix anything before him.

Robert is survived by his daughter Sparkle Franklin of Highland Lakes, NJ, son Tyquana Canada of New Rochelle, NY, two grandchildren Zenda and Heaven, and two best dogs Poet and Cody. He was predeceased by his brother Calvin.

Private funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.