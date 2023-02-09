Robert J. DeGroat

Robert “Bob” J. DeGroat of Meredith, N.H., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, after a short illness. He was 96.

He was born and raised in the Pellettown section of Frankford Township, Sussex County, and was the son of the late Stanley DeGroat Sr. and Inez Pyle DeGroat.

He was married to the late Gloria Van Etten DeGroat for 58 years.

Having lived in the Beemerville section of Wantage for many years, he was a proud member and former chief of the Beemerville Volunteer (Wantage Township) Fire Department.

He was a charter member of the Sussex Elks Lodge #2288.

After retiring from 36 years working for Rutgers University New Jersey Agricultural Experimental Station, he moved to Wentworth, N.H. There he was an active volunteer member of the Plymouth Regional Senior Center, offering many volunteer hours of service, including delivering Meals on Wheels for over 20 years.

Bob enjoyed car racing on TV, at New Hampshire Speedway and area small tracks. He had lovely flower gardens and grew vegetables and fruit, which he ended up sharing with the bears on occasion.

Besides his parents, Bob was predeceased by his wife, Gloria, in 2005; his brother, Stanley DeGroat Jr.; and his sister, Betty Hough.

He is survived by his four children, Alana and her husband Fred Peckham of Le Raysville, Pa., Susan and her husband Roger Shelton of Sanbornton, N.H., James “Jimmy” DeGroat of Branchville, and Charles “Chuck” and his wife Crystal DeGroat of Barnegat; and his sister, Helen Martin. Bob was very proud of his four grandchildren, Douglas and Kevin Peckham, Danielle DeGroat, and Robert T. “Bobby” DeGroat, and his three great-grandchildren, Sarah, Stephanie and Leo Peckham. He is also survived by his dear friend, Maxine Fellows, and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Monday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment to follow at Frankford Plains Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Additionally, a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Meredith Bay Colony Club, 21 Upper Mile Point Road, Meredith, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob’s name to Plymouth Regional Senior Center, 8 Depot St., Plymouth, NH 03264 or Beemerville Fire Department, 227 County Road 519, Wantage, NJ 07461.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com