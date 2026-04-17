Robert J. Gellner Sr., 72, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2026, at Morristown Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Wheeling, West Virginia, to Patricia (Stritzel) Gellner and the late Phillip Gellner, Bob was a longtime resident of the Highland Lakes section of Vernon Township, where he lived for the past 45 years. He worked for many years as a purchasing manager for Heisler Machine and Tool Co. in Fairfield before his retirement.

Bob was deeply involved in the Highland Lakes community and took great pride in where he lived. He was an active member of the Highland Lakes Country Club, the Highland Lakes Senior Group, the Highland Lakes Fishing Committee, the Highland Lakes Ecology Committee, and the Highland Lakes Building and Grounds Committee and was also a trustee.

In earlier years, Bob was dedicated to Vernon Township Little League, where he served as a coach and equipment manager. His commitment to the youth in his community was recognized in 1991 when he was honored as the Vernon Township Little League Volunteer of the Year.

Bob had a love for the outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing, often spending time on the lake in his boat. He was also passionate about gardening and took great pride in entering his vegetables in the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show, where he earned many ribbons.

He was predeceased by his father, Phillip Gellner, and his brother-in-law, Peter Teixeira.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Barbara Teixeira Gellner; his son, Robert J. Gellner Jr. and his girlfriend, Beckie Schappell; his mother, Patricia Davenport; his brothers, Terrance Gellner and David Gellner; and his brothers-in-law, John Teixeira and his wife, Tamara and Paul Teixeira and his wife, Angela.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, N.J. (for GPS use: 1 Vanderhoof Court).

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.