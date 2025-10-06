Robert Koeck Sr.

Robert W. Koeck Sr. of Highland Lakes passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 1, 2025, surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. He was 83.

Born on Sept. 27, 1942, and raised in Morristown, Robert attended Curry College, where he studied for two years and proudly played football.

An entrepreneur at heart, he went on to own and operate the Keck Group, a business specializing in pew restoration. Through his work, Robert helped restore countless pews in churches across the country, including the renowned St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

In his younger years, Robert cherished summers at Lake Hopatcong, where he enjoyed boating, swimming and especially windsurfing - a passion that continued throughout his life as a member of the Highland Lakes Windsurfing Club.

He also gave generously of his time to the community as the former chief of the Netcong Fire Department and later as a volunteer with the Raymond Hose Fire Company.

Robert was predeceased by his infant son, J. Anthony Koeck; his parents, George and Anna (Mills) Koeck; his brother, John Koeck; and his sister, Nancy Waardenburg.

He is survived by his devoted children, Robert Koeck Jr.; Kerry Klein and her husband, Kurtis; and Lori Cook and her husband, Jason.

Robert’s greatest joy was his grandchildren - Taylor Klein, Jake Klein, Jordan Cook and Casey Cook - who will carry his memory forward with love, kindness, and laughter.

He also held a special place in his heart for his many nieces and nephews, who will fondly remember his humor, generosity and warmth.

Known as the salt of the earth, a kind man and the life of the party, Robert will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, Oct. 24 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Highland Lakes Clubhouse, with an additional gathering planned in Tampa, Fla., at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Cremation is private and under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon.