Robert Kotowski

Robert George Kotowski of Clifton passed away unexpectedly at home on Nov. 9, 2024. He was 65.

Born to George and Maryann Kotowski in Passaic, he was a lifelong resident of Clifton.

Bob had a long and successful career in the information technology industry in the New York/New Jersey metro area. He started as a data control specialist at ADP, then as a support analyst at Izod.

His career matured as he became a data communications analyst at Toys ‘R’ Us, then General Instrument Corp. His career continued to advance as he became the senior manager of client services for Liberty Travel.

Bob moved on from Liberty to become director of data center operations and engineering for Bowne Industries,, then became the chief technology officer at Williams Lea.

Even in retirement from the corporate world, Bob did not move far from technology as an ongoing creator of online games.

In addition to his career in technology, Bob was also a small-business owner/operator of several car wash and laundromat companies, having sold his last location, Park Laundromat in Rochelle Park, in 2019.

Bob had a great love for the outdoors and adventure, which prompted him to become certified in scuba diving and sailboating. He was also an avid hiker, biker and runner.

Robert is the dear brother of Janet Kubik and her husband Henry of Vernon, Ellen Kotowski of Westerville, Ohio, and Celine Torres of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; loving uncle of Christopher, Elaine, Michael, Matthew, Lisa and Anthony; and cherished granduncle of Emily and Mark. Bob also had many friends, who will miss him dearly and would be quick to tell you how he was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Private cremation was held under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon. The funeral Mass will be Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales RC Church, Vernon, followed by internment at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa.

Information and condolences may be found at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com