Robert Meichsner Sr.

Robert E. Meichsner Sr. peacefully passed away at his home on Saturday, June 15, 2024, with his loving family at his side. He was 81.

Born in Jersey City to the late Ernest and Mary (Schubert) Meichsner, Robert lived in Garfield before moving to Vernon in 1973.

He and his late wife, Ellen raised their family there.

Robert was the owner and operator of R.E.M. Construction of Highland Lakes before his retirement in 2007.

A lifetime member of the NRA, Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing and scuba diving, but above all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Predeceased by his parents and his wife, Ellen, Robert was the beloved father and grandfather of Robert Meichsner Jr. and his wife Kimberly of Glenwood and their children, Robert (fiancée Breea), Erica and Christopher; Maryellen Moran and her husband Stephen of Vernon and their children, Katelyn (Schlosser) and her husband Travis, Kevin and Brian; Eric Meichsner and his wife Kristen of Sussex and their child, Andrew; and Laura Trongone and her husband Mark of Vernon and their children, Larissa and Craig. Recently, he became a cherished great-grandfather of Josie Annette Schlosser.

A visitation for Robert will be held Friday, June 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPA), Vernon. A funeral will be held Saturday, June 22 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert’s memory may be made to Affinity Hospice, 140 Littleton Road Suite 103, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ 07054.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com