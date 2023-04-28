Robert Arnold O’Gureck, Esq., passed away on March 27, 2023, at the age of 77.

He was born in the Newark area.

Robert left us doing what he loved, in court, defending one of his clients from the Hudson County Public Defender’s Office.

Robert received a BA in economics from Rutgers University and briefly worked on Wall Street. At the age of 65, Robert earned his law degree from Rutgers Law.

Before that, his varied careers included long-haul truck driver and owner of Briant Park Garage, a Mercedes Benz repair shop!

Robert was a mechanical genius who could build or fix anything from a transmission to a grandfather clock. He meticulously rebuilt the 1957 Mack truck that he used as a long-haul driver and it currently resides in the Mack Truck Museum in Allentown, Pa.

During the Vietnam War, Robert volunteered for the U.S. Air Force and was selected to study Korean at the elite Defense Language Institute at Presidio, Monterey, Calif.

In early July 2023, Robert relocated from Manhattan to Miami with an eye on his future retirement. The move included his life partner and tango partner of 10-plus years, Melene Follert.

Robert loved his new home, the Florida sunshine, year-round biking and his building’s gym along with closer proximity to Buenos Aires, where he and Melene were scheduled to go in May for their 10th visit. He voraciously scoured the internet for tango music, building a unique collection of 1920s and 1930s artists and orchestras. Canyengue, an old style of tango, was his passion, both the music and dance style.

Robert is survived by his partner, Melene; his son, Robert “Bob”; daughter-in-law, Sara; and two grandchildren, Jackson and Anna.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at Vernon United Methodist Church, 303 Route 94, Vernon. This will be followed by a gathering and repast at the church.

If you like, we invite you to make a donation to the Gesu Catholic Church’s Soup Kitchen in Miami in his honor. See Robert O’Gureck Fund to donate online. (If you prefer, checks can be sent, payable to: Gesu Catholic Church, 118 NE 2nd St., Miami, FL 33132. Indicate that it is for the Robert O’Gureck Fund.)