Robert T. Olsen, 70, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Paterson to the late LaSalle and Mary (Schauble) Olsen, Bob lived in the Cliffwood Lake section of Vernon in 1978 and then to Wantage in 1992.

He worked in the HVAC industry for 40 years and owned and operated his own heating and air conditioning business, Bob’s Refrigeration. He retired in 2019. He was a member of the Steamfitter’s Union. He attended the Wantage United Methodist Church. Bob loved to travel and spend time with his children and grandchildren. He had a good sense of humor and was always ready to help anyone in need. He loved his weekend jaunts on his boat, zipping around Lake George and Lake Hopatcong.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Ken and William Olsen. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Janice (Cairoli); his sons, Eric M. Olsen and his wife Jenny, of Andover, Bryan R. Olsen and his wife Katie, of Allamuchy, and Stephen C. Olsen and his partner Nick Jansen, of Bloomfield; his brother, LaSalle Olsen, Jr., of Ohio; his sisters, Kathy Manzella and her husband James, of New Jersey, Marianne Tigar and her husband Jesse, of North Carolina, and Nancy Stewart and her husband Tom, of New Jersey; his six grandchildren, Zac, Amber, Dylan, Emma, Mallory, and Margaret; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Bob’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.