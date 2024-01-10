Robert Teller

Robert Edgar Teller of Georgetown, S.C., passed away peacefully on Jan. 8, 2024, at home with family, friends and his dog, Dixie, by his side after a brief, sudden illness. He was 77.

He was born Dec. 5, 1946, to Arline (Hildebrandt) and Joseph F. Teller at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Before moving to Georgetown in 2012, he lived in Upper Greenwood Lake and Vernon.

Bob, as he preferred to be called, served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam in 1967-68.

He worked for Shortline Bus Co. and Ford Motor Co. in Mahwah and as a mason/building laborer.

He was a former member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in West Milford and a member of the Fraternal Order of the Moose in Surfside, S.C.

He spent his free time fishing with his wife, Evanna, and going on cruises with her. Bob also enjoyed puttering around the house and helping others in the neighborhood.

In addition to Evanna, Bob is survived by a son, Robert B. (wife Julia); stepson, Raymond Kemble Jr. (wife Melissa); and a blended family of grandchildren, Alex, Brianna (Skye), Megan, Kaleb, Kelsea, Eliana, Dexter and Troy. He also is survived by several cousins and his former wife, Elaine.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joseph W. and Glenn D.; and two children, Steven and Susan.

There will be no services per Bob’s wishes; final disposition will be private.

Bob’s presence will be greatly missed by his family and friends.