Roger Clark of Wantage passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. He was 84.

Born in Sussex to Earl and Elizabeth (Wilson) Clark, Roger served in the U.S. Navy.

He lived in Sussex County for most of his life.

Roger was an outdoorsman and an avid fisherman, hunter and trapper. He also was a wood carver and loved to carve wooden ducks and birds.

He loved his pets and enjoyed softball and basketball.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Joyce Cseh.

Roger is survived by his nephew, Jay Cseh of Livingston, Tenn.; his nieces, Melody Teeple and her husband Robert of Port Jervis, N.Y., and Cynthia Cseh of Flint, Mich.; his longterm friend, Alice Gebhard of Wantage; 12 great-nieces and -nephews; and 15 great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com