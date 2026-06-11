Ronald J. Aveta, age 88, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 8, 2026, at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Frankford. Born in New York City, Ronald grew up in New York and served his country during the Korean War. He lived in Pequannock and then Florida for four years before moving to Wantage in 2010. Mr. Aveta had been employed as a foreman for Sperro Metals in Montville before his retirement.

He enjoyed life’s simple pleasures and the excitement of the track. He especially loved spending time at Monticello Raceway and trying his luck at the casino, where he made many memories over the years. Mr. Aveta’s passion for harness racing extended beyond being a fan—he proudly owned racehorses that competed at Freehold Raceway in New Jersey and took great joy in following the sport. Florida held a special place in his heart, where he enjoyed the sunshine, warmth, and slower pace of life.

Besides his parents, Mr. Aveta was predeceased by his two brothers, Raymond and Robert. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; his three sons, Ronald, Christopher, and Kenneth; his daughter, Jacqueline; his step-children, Denise, Donna, Debra, Dina, and Donald; 18 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Private cremation service have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.