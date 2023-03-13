Ronald Jones Sr.

Ronald George Jones Sr. of Highland Lakes passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, March 10, 2023. He was 56.

Born to George and Marianne Jones in Paterson, he had been a lifelong resident of Vernon.

Ronald worked as a self-employed master carpenter.

He took great joy in riding his motorcycles and driving fast cars.

In recent years, he worked part-time for a local pizzeria, Tomato Garden. He enjoyed seeing the same familiar faces each day and always had great stories to tell.

Ronald was the beloved son of George and Marianne Jones of Highland Lakes; the devoted father of Ronald G. Jones Jr. and his wife, April, of Oxford, N.J., Greg Jones and his wife, Amanda, of Sioux Falls, S.D., Vincent Moscato of Staten Island, N.Y., and Brianna Jones of Crystal Springs, Hardyston Twp. He also was the loving grandfather of Dusty, Camryn, Jackson and Callie and dear brother of Cynthia Thomas and her fiancé, Jay Kenely of Vernon.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS),Vernon, on Friday, March 17 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Cremation will be private.

A celebration of Ronald’s life will be scheduled for a later date.

Memorial gifts to Samaritan Inn, 901 Swartswood Road, Newton, NJ 07860 would be greatly appreciated.

