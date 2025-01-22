Ronald S. Kaczala of Wantage passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. He was 81.

Born in Hackensack to Dimitri ”George” Kaczala and Helen (Chunka) Kaczala, Ron was raised in Paramus.

He lived in Suffern, N.Y., before moving to Sussex County in 1970.

He believed in having a well-rounded education and received multiple master’s degrees.

Ron was an educator and taught science, retiring from the East Ramapo Regional School in Spring Valley, N.Y.

Baptized at St. Peter and St. Paul Orthodox Church in Jersey City, Ron taught Sunday School at an early age and became a man of great faith.

He had many hobbies and enjoyed being outdoors. Ron was an avid skier, golfer and climber. One of his biggest accomplishments was climbing Mount Rainier, which is the most heavily glaciated peak in the U.S., located in Washington state.

He was also an avid reader and had a personal collection of more than 2,000 books.

Ron was involved in his community and was a former member of St. Francis de Sales Church in Vernon and a member of the Wallkill Valley Rotary Club.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Walter and Ted Kaczala, and his sister, Dottie Reigel.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Cecilia, and many loved nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Interment was at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ron’s memory to Houghton University, the Ronald Kaczala Scholarship, 9771 Willard Ave., Houghton, NY 14744.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com