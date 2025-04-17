Ronald Mangan

Ronald F. Mangan of Highland Lakes passed away on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at his home. He was 80.

Born and raised in Harrison to Frank and Violet (Morton) Mangan, Ronald was a resident of Highland Lakes for the past 53 years.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was also a member of the Vernon Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Predeceased by his parents and sister, Jacqueline Mangan, Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Solveig “Sally” (Budd) Mangan, as well as his many loving nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ronald’s honor to your local animal shelter.

Online condolences may be offered through fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com