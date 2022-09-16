Ronald Parisi, 71, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at home with his family by his side. Ronald was born on February 27, 1951, in Paterson, NJ, to Vincent and Thelma (Shaw) Parisi. He lived in Butler, before moving to Vernon over 40 years ago.

Ronald was a 1969 graduate of Butler High School. He then went on to graduate from the Chubb Institute before becoming a software engineer for IBM in Sterling Forest, NY, for 24 years. He retired and continued his career in IT for Merck-Medco, fully retiring in 2003. He was a loving father and great provider for his family. His daughters will take great pride in carrying on his legacy of inappropriate humor and the ability to throw-down at any time. They learned from the best!

Ron was a car enthusiast and loved turning wrenches in his garage. He could often be seen riding around in his purple 1929 Ford hot rod that he built himself. Ron could bust chops with the best of them and loved a good party. His exterior was one of a tattooed, Harley-riding tough guy, but underneath was a generous soul with a heart of gold. He had many passions, including playing the guitar, attending Joe Bonamassa concerts, hunting, fishing, and playing golf, especially with his sidekick Eddie Bode, who he now joins in Heaven. He loved to hit the open road in his RV with his companion, Heidi, and their two dogs, Wheezer and Putter. His favorite destination and happy place was Myrtle Beach, SC, where he vacationed yearly with his family and friends for decades.

Ronald is survived by his daughters Danielle Bickhardt and her husband Keith of Hampton and Cassi Jannace and her husband James of Vernon, his beloved grandchildren Pvt. Joseph Bickhardt (US ARMY) and Bryn and Harper Jannace, and his loving companion Heidi LeBris.

Ronald was predeceased by his loving wife of 35 years, Jonnie Parisi, brothers Jerry and Vincent Parisi, and loving sister Thelma McConnell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hot Rods for Cancer, 2645 E 100 North Road, Pana Il 62557.