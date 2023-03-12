RoseAnn Kipilla of Highland Lakes passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at her home. She was 74.

Born in Passaic to Albert and Rose Marie (Pinto) Andreano, RoseAnn lived in Garfield before settling in Highland Lakes eight years ago.

Predeceased by her parents, RoseAnn is survived by her loving sons, Richard and his wife Nicole of Highland Lakes and George of Huntington Beach, Calif. She was the beloved grandmother of Justin and Tara and dear friend of Cindy Carlucci.

A celebration of RoseAnn’s life will be held at a later date. Cremation is private and under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon.