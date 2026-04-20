Rosina Thea Byma, 70, went to be with her Lord and Savior on the morning of Friday April 17, 2026, while surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Sussex, N.J., to the late Harry and Katherine Tackema, Rosina was a lifelong resident of Sussex County and lived in Wantage Township for over 50 years.

Rosina and her husband owned and operated By-Acre Holsteins, where her ‘hands- to -the -plow’ spirit was an integral part of daily farm life. A testament to her faith she served her family with a steady, God-fearing heart and an unmatched work ethic while raising her four children. Her true legacy however, was being Beppe to 16 grandchildren, who all cherish her deeply.

True to her firm belief that God is the giver of all gifts, Rosina used hers in many ways throughout her life. Whether she was tending her greenhouse at Rosina’s Perennial Palette, painting a neighbor’s home, decorating the church, or transforming her farmhouse for Christmas gatherings, Rosina always found a way to serve others using her God-given talents. With a heart that knew no bounds, Rosina was a steadfast friend to many, always offering a hand to those who asked and a home to those who felt forgotten.

Rosina was a dedicated supporter of 4-H, Christian Farmer’s Association, and served as a lifetime Director of the NJSFHS. She was a member of Sussex Christian Reformed Church and OEL. A woman of strong faith and values, Rosina cherished her family, her church, and her friendships. She will be remembered for her warmth, hospitality, and her diligent spirit.

She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Merle Tackema.

Rosina is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, Richard Byma; her beloved children, Henry Byma and his wife, Christine, Kendra Nop and her husband, Derreck, Janel Tolar and her husband David, and Larissa Bast and her husband Peter. Rosina was a Beppe to 16 beloved grandchildren, Richard, Luke, and Dean Byma; Hailey McGowan and her husband Ben; Cole, Olivia, Charlotte, and Jake Nop; Asa, Asher, and Ambrose Tolar; and Peter, Abram, Lydia, Rebekah, and Eli Bast. She is also survived by her dear sister, Joan Aukema and her sister in law, Tilly Tackema.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 24, 2026 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Sussex Christian Reformed Church, 51 Unionville Avenue, Sussex, NJ. A funeral service will be held at the Sussex Christian Reformed Church on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Beemerville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Rosina’s memory to either the Sussex Christian School Endowment Fund, Harmony Christian School in Middletown N.Y., and the Northwest Christian School in Newton.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.