Russell Herman, age 59, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Newton Medical Center. Born in Jersey City, Russell lived in Wyckoff and then moved to Vernon, where he graduated high school. He lived with his family in their Victorian home located in Unionville, then moved to Greenville, New York. Russell was a self-employed real estate broker. He enjoyed buying and selling antiques, kayaking, and metal detecting for hours. He had a ginormous heart and would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Russell was predeceased by his brother, Allen Herman in 2011; his half-sister, Christina Mahzamani in 2014; and his father, John J. Herman, Sr. in 2014. He is survived by his daughter, Nicole E. Herman of Wantage; his mother, Aida Herman of Wantage; his sister, Aida Dunn and her husband Ed of Wantage; his brother, John Herman and his significant other, Lisa Merck of Greenville, New York; his half-sister, Kaylie Herman of Indiana; his sisters-in-laws, Colleen Keever and Laurie Clark; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, New Jersey. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Friday prior to the service from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Russell’s memory to Wantage Township First Aid Squad, 888 State Route 23, Wantage, NJ 07461 or Sussex First Aid Squad 25 Loomis Ave, Sussex NJ 07461.

