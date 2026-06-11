Ruth E. Merkel, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Morristown Medical Center. Born in Hackensack to the late Elmer and Ruth (Beck) Pouch, Ruth grew up in Hasbrouck Heights and moved to Wantage in 1972. She leaves behind a lifetime of service, devotion to family, and countless cherished memories.

Ruth dedicated many years of her life to caring for others as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). Throughout her nursing career, she faithfully served the community through the many changes of the local hospital system, beginning at Alexander Linn Hospital, continuing through Wallkill Valley Hospital and Northwest Covenant Medical Center, and ultimately retiring from St. Clare’s Hospital in Sussex. She was known for her kindness, dedication, and the genuine care she showed to her patients and coworkers.

A faithful member of the First Baptist Church, Ruth was baptized later in life, fulfilling another milestone in her walk of faith. Ruth also devoted her time to her family and community. When her children were young, she served as a Den Mother for Cub Scouts Pack 94 and shared her enthusiasm and encouragement as a cheer coach for the High Point Hawks.

Outside of her career and volunteer work, Ruth found happiness in life’s special moments. She was an excellent cook who enjoyed bringing people together around the table. She had a lifelong love of animals and enjoyed traveling to antique shops and shows in search of unique treasures. Her collections of teapots and antique dolls reflected both her appreciation for history and her joyful spirit.

Above all else, Ruth’s greatest pride and deepest love was being a grandmother. Her grandchildren were the center of her world, and she treasured every moment spent with them. The memories she created, the traditions she shared, and the love she gave so freely will remain with them always.

Ruth will be remembered for her caring heart, her devotion to family, and the kindness she extended to everyone fortunate enough to know her.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, William and her sister, Marilyn. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Daniel; her sons, Daniel and his wife Lilly of Millstone and Eric and his wife Hope of Wantage; her daughters, Carole Harnett and her husband Tony of Wantage and Cheryl Soldano and her husband Pete of Wantage; eight grandchildren, Jacqueline, PJ, Tori, Danny, Brian, Donna, Sarah, and Natalie; two sisters-in-law, Kathleen Richert and her husband Wayne of May’s Landing and Dorothy Connor of HoHoKus; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Friday, June 12, 2026,f from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will immediately follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Ruth’s memory to the First Baptist Church of Sussex, 2 East Main Street, Sussex, New Jersey 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.