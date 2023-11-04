Ruth Simmons

Ruth C. Simmons passed away peacefully at Bristol Glen in Newton on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. She was 90.

The daughter of the late George M. Christy and Pearl (Skellenger) Christy, she lived on the Christy Farm in the Beemerville section of Wantage Township for many years. After marrying her husband, David B. Simmons Sr., she spent the rest of her life living on Route 284 in Wantage Township.

Ruth graduated from Sussex High School.

In addition to raising her family, she worked at the Farmers National Bank in Sussex, as a secretary for AT&T at the High Point facility, and as a bookkeeper for Decker & Simmons Co. and Simmons Transport for many years.

Ruth was an active member of the Beemerville Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, Elder, youth group leader and member of the church choir. She was active in church choirs for 75 years.

Ruth was a member of and past president of the Sussex Fire Department Auxiliary and was active in all their activities.

Ruth and her family spent several summers at their home on Lake Champlain in Charlotte, Vt. She enjoyed boating with her family and tending to her gardening.

Ruth was predeceased by her husband, David B. Simmons Sr., in 1999, and her sister, Helen VandenHeuvel, in 2013.

She is survived by her sons, David B. Simmons Jr. of Wantage and his companion Beth S. Yacovone and Dennis T. (Mark Koteen) Simmons of Winter Park, Fla.; many nephews and nieces; and her extended family, the Matthew (Amy) Hazelton family of Franklin, Mass.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Bristol Glen for the excellent care they gave to Ruth while she was a resident.

Visitation was held Oct. 20, with Sussex Fire Department Auxiliary services that evening. The funeral was Oct. 21 at the Beemerville Presbyterian Church with interment following at the Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Ruth’s name to the Beemerville Presbyterian Church, c/o Ruth Bootsma, Treasurer, 67 Decker Road, Sussex, NJ 07461.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com