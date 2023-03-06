Ruth Stabile (Haseman) passed away on Feb. 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was 90 years old.

Ruth was born in New York in 1932 and moved back to her family’s town in Mittelschefflenz, Germany, where she stayed with her mom and brother through World War I, until they boarded a ship that brought them to America when she was 15 years old.

Here she met the love of her life, Gaetano. They married in 1956 and raised their three children.

Ruth enjoyed everything German and with her husband and frequently went dancing at Germania Park in Dover.

Ruth also opened a small gift shop in Stanhope. After the store closed, she spent her weekends as a vendor at different Oktoberfests, traveling in her van to various states.

Her passion in this life was her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She loved to cook and crochet and shared her blankets, pillows, gnomes and other specialties throughout the years with many. We will treasure them and her love forever.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gaetano Stabile; her son, Anthony Stabile; and her mom, Katherina Fass Haseman. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Stabile Kovach and Lisa Stabile Francica and her husband, Tony; her grandchildren, Jessalyn Kovach Champignon, Kristina Francica Megnin and her husband, Sean, and Nicholas Francica and his wife, Yvonne; and three great-grandchildren, Tristan, Alex and Michael.

Oma - Auf Wiedershen fur jetzt and Wir Lieben Dich!

A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon.