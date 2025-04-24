Sandra Bischak

Sandra A. Bischak of Wantage peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at her residence with her loving husband by her side. She was 75.

Born in Newark to Edwin and Pauline Phelps, Sandra grew up in Clifton and moved to Wantage in 2006.

She was a member of St. Monica R.C. Church in Sussex.

Sandra is survived by her devoted husband, Alexander; her son, Jeffrey Bischak and his wife Valerie of Montclair; her daughters, Jenifer Maack and her husband Shane and Amanda Bischak; her brothers, James Phelps and his wife Chris and William Phelps and his wife Janice; and her three grandchildren, Tyler, Alexandra and Rowan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 29 at St. Monica R.C. Church, 33 Unionville Ave., Sussex, with an inurnment to immediately follow at Mt. Salem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sandra’s memory to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 or online at ALS.org

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com