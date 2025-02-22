Sandra Coykendall

Sandra A. Coykendall of Sussex passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. She was 74.

Born in Sussex to Stanley and Isabell (Courtright) Mikrut, Sandi lived in the Sussex area all of her life.

She was a landscaper and enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers.

She is survived by her son, Mattison J. Coykendall Jr., and his wife, Kaitlin, of Sussex and her grandson, Torin.

Friends may pay their respects to the family Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. from 3 to 5 p.m.. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family.

