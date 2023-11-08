Scott Arthur Reider, 68

Scott Arthur Reider, of Wantage, NJ, died suddenly at Morristown Medical Center on November 5, 2023. He was 68. The son of Dorothy (Green) and Robert Reider, he was born in Norfolk, Virginia, on March 17, 1955.

Scott lived most of his life in northern New Jersey, where he raised three wonderful children with his wife Denise (Keck) Reider. He worked in several different industries during his career as a quality assurance specialist, ensuring that everything from air filters to NASA parts were made to exact standards.

Scott enjoyed gardening, landscaping, cooking and cheering on his favorite sports team, the NY Giants. He was a lover of classic rock and American history. Whenever he had time, he enjoyed hitting the open road on his motorcycle, appreciating the beauty of the area with his wife by his side.

Scott was predeceased by his parents Robert and Dorothy Reider, his youngest son Erik Reider, and his step-granddaughter Marlena Carcone.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Denise (Keck) Reider and oldest son Brad Reider, both of Wantage, NJ; daughter Lisa Reider and her husband Rand Patrick of Florida, NY; grandson Lincoln Reider of Milford, Pennsylvania; brother Robert “Bobby” Reider and wife Toni of Arizona; sister Joann Kelly of New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street, Sussex, NJ.