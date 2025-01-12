Sean Friel

Sean L. Friel passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. He was 97.

Born in Donegal, Ireland, to the late John and Mary Ann (Grant) Friel, Sean came to the United States in 1963 and lived in New York City.

There, he met his future bride, Kathleen Donohue, and they wed in 1965.

The couple lived in Queens, then moved to Hamburg, where they lived until moving to Wantage in 2010.

Sean was a contractor, employed at the Flatiron Building in New York City until his retirement.

After his retirement, he went back into the work force and enjoyed 20 years at the Franklin Walmart as a friendly greeter until he retired from there at the age of 89.

He loved to spend time with his family; especially telling stories of Ireland to his grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife, Kathleen (Donohue) Friel, on Oct. 23, 2019, and his sisters, Mary Josephine and Kathleen.

He is survived by his son, Sean G. Friel of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; his daughter, Jennifer Forsythe and her husband Kenneth of Wantage; and his grandchildren, Jeremy, Jonathan and Sean Anthony.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment will immediately follow at Frankford Plains Cemetery, 100 Plains Road, Augusta. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the funeral from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com