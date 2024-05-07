Sheryl Janosch

Sheryl M. Janosch passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at her home in Stillwater. She was 49.

Born in Newton to the late Kenneth Clouse and Janet O’Brien, Sheryl grew up in the Lake Neepaulin section of Wantage and had lived in Sussex County all of her life.

Sheryl graduated from High Point Regional High School and began her career in the insurance industry right after graduation. She was working at the Branchville Insurance Agency as a licensed insurance agent.

Sheryl enjoyed going to the beach and spending time with her family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Christopher P. Janosch, in 2018 and her brother Joseph O’Brien in 2002.

She is survived by her son, Patrick; her brother, Tucker O’Brien and his wife Terry of Westtown, N.Y.; and her niece, Brandi O’Brien of Westtown.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Saturday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. A funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family.

