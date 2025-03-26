Stanley Keesler

Stanley E. Keesler passed away suddenly yet peacefully on Monday, March 24, 2025, with his wife at his side. He was 88.

Born in Honesdale, Pa., to Macy and Mildred Keesler, Stanley spent most of his life in Sussex County.

He was an equipment operator with the Sussex County Road Department for 38 years, then worked for the Sussex County Fairgrounds for 19 years.

Stanley also enjoyed farming with his son, Steve.

A devoted man to his country, Stanley proudly served in the National Guard for eight years.

He also served his community with devotion and dedication. Stanley was a 62-year member of the Beemerville Fire Department, serving as fire chief from 1970-1971. He also served as fire police.

He was a member of the Mountain View Grange for 70 years.

In his free time, Stanley enjoyed camping, playing cards, Thursday night bingo and being with his family.

Stanley was predeceased by his parents, Macy and Mildred Keesler, as well as two granddaughters Nicole Keesler and Courtney Prince.

He was the cherished husband for 66 years to Arline Keesler (nee Meyer); the beloved father of Steve Keesler (Wendy), Christine Kiefer (Herbert Jr.) and Bethann Keesler (Brian); the dear grandfather to Megan Godfrey (Jeff), Christopher Godfrey (Christine), Steven Keesler Jr. (Casey), Kimberly Nason (Ryan), Andrew Fortuin and Amy Franks (Kevin); and the dear great-grandfather to 11 with baby G on the way.

A visitation will be held Sunday, March 30 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex. A fireman’s service will be held at 5:30 p.m. A funeral will take place Monday, March 31 at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Beemerville Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Beemerville Fire Company, 227 Route 519, Wantage, NJ 07461.