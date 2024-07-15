Steven Marion

Steven “Pop” “Steve-O” John Marion of Highland Lakes passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, July 13, 2024. He was 72.

Born to Joseph and Rita Marion in East Orange, he had lived in Belleville before moving to the Sunset Ridge section of Highland Lakes 47 years ago.

Steven worked as a printer for many years and was a pressman for Chase Bank in Secaucus before retiring in 2018.

He was a doting husband, father and grandfather who loved nothing on this earth more than his family and spending time together - whether at home or around the world.

In addition, he took great joy in gardening, swimming, traveling, tinkering and trips to the beach. Steven had a passion for music, including classic rock, and a deep curiosity for science.

Steven was the beloved husband for 49 years of Susan Marion (nee Swerling) of Highland Lakes; devoted father of Melissa Henriquez and her husband Luis of Highland Village, Texas, Matt Marion and his wife Kristin of Santa Monica, Calif., and Hilary Marion of New York City; loving grandfather of Maya, Ben, Eliana and Charlie; dear brother of Karen Waldron and Dawn Marion; dear brother-in-law of Larry Waldron and Jack and Erika Swerling; and loving uncle of Bryan, Stephanie, Jason, Adam, Michelle and Larissa.

A celebration of Steven’s life will be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to these organizations close to Steven’s heart: Alzheimer’s Association, Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, and United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS).

