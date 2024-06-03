Steven Mazzola

Steven “Steve” Mazzola of Wantage passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Saint Claire’s Hospital in Dover with his family at his side. He was 49.

Born in Brooklyn, Steve was raised in Staten Island and lived in Howell before moving to Wantage about two years ago.

For 19 years, he was a longshoreman at APM Terminals in Elizabeth where he created many amazing friendships with his local ILA 1804-1 brothers.

He loved walking the boardwalk, ATV riding with his family and friends, and raising animals with his children.

Steve also was an avid ham radio operator and loved talking to people all over the world; he developed many wonderful friendships near and far.

But his favorite hobby of all was his ever-changing collection of cars, old to new.

Above all, Steve loved nothing more than the family he created - they were everything to him - and everyone who knew him knew this.

Steve leaves behind his loving wife and best friend of 27 years, Catherine (Edwards) Mazzola. He was the cherished father of Steven (Hannah), Joseph, Ryan, Hailey (Travis) and Gabriella, all of Wantage; beloved brother of Jessica Mazzola and her family, Juan and Alessio Hincapie; dear brother-in-law of Christine and Albert Daggett, who is truly his brother in every sense of the word. Steve is also survived by his mother-in-law and many cherished nieces and nephews whom he loved like his own children.

Steve will be sorely missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him and love him. To know him is to love him, but to be loved by him is truly the greatest blessing any of us could have ever received.

“If the sun refused to shine, I would still be loving you. When mountains crumble to the sea, there will still be you and me ... .”

Visitation for Steve was May 30 at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home. Cremation was private.