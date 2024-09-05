Steven Sadlon

Steven H. Sadlon of Wantage passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. He was 65.

Born in Dumont to the late Stanley and Nancy (Luber) Sadlon, Steve lived in the Highland Lakes section of Vernon before moving to Sussex 36 years ago.

He was a graduate of Vernon Township High School.

Steve was employed as a tool and die maker for General Stamping Co.

He loved to barbecue, wash cars, mow the lawn and take care of flowers.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his twin sister, Holly Sadlon.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Michele, and his sister, Kim Black of Virginia Beach, Va.

Private cremation services were entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com