Steven Worobok

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Steven “Steve” Worobok of Montague on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. He was 60.

Born on Jan. 16, 1964, in Sussex, Steve was the beloved son of John M. Worobok and Eleanor Laizure-Predmore.

A graduate of Vernon Township High School, he went on to earn his associate’s degree from Keystone College. Steve had a deep passion for sports, particularly ultimate frisbee in college, football and wrestling in high school.

A dedicated arborist, Steve spent many years working alongside his father at John Worobok Tree and Landscaping Co. in Sussex where he provided not only services but, in the process, curated 40-plus-year relationships with people who cared for him as much he cared for them.

He also provided essential groundwork for the Port Jervis, Cuddebackville and Huguenot U.S. Post Offices.

Steve had a love for the outdoors; if he was not working, you could always find him in front of his home enjoying nature, a coffee and friends who stopped to see him. Steve kept an open-door policy with his friends; each one can remember Steve ready to greet them from the porch to the patio, especially his breezeway.

The family finds peace knowing he entered heaven with his mother, Eleanor, and long-term partner, Sandra Jopp.

Steve will be fondly remembered as a loving son, father, brother and friend.

Left to cherish his memory are his father, John Worobok; his wife, Bonnie; his daughters and greatest pride, Chelsea and Hannah Worobok; his sister, Beverly Worobok; as well as his nieces, nephews and a large host of friends.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Services will be privately held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, Pa. (stroyanfuneralhome.com)