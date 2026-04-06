Suzanne Zelov, age 85, passed away on Tuesday March 31, at her home of 53 years in the presence of her loving husband and son. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late Martin and Georgia (Hess) Gleason, Suzanne was the oldest of seven children and spent many hours helping in the care of the younger children in the family. While working full-time as a secretary she pursued her education in the evenings. She attended Seton Hall University and went on to earn her degree from Rutgers University. She lived with her family in South Orange before moving to Sussex County in 1968. She began her career there as a Social Worker with the New Jersey Bureau of Children’s Services in Newton, working with families in need.

Suzanne devoted her professional life to social work, where she made a lasting difference in the lives of many in her work with different Social Service agencies. She later retired from Project Self-Sufficiency in Newton, where her compassion and advocacy helped empower individuals and families. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Suzanne gave generously of her time as a volunteer with DASI (Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault Intervention Services).

A gifted gardener and certified Master Gardener, Suzanne found joy and expression in gardening. Through her business, “The Plant Lady,” she brought beauty to many local businesses by caring for their plants. She also spent many hours planting and weeding her flower beds at home. She loved feeding the birds and enjoying the wildlife that would come into their yard. She transformed the old farmhouse they bought in 1973 to a place of beauty that visitors always enjoyed. It was a reflection of her beauty, filled with blue items, her favorite color.

Suzanne especially cherished Thanksgiving, her favorite holiday. Thanksgiving at the Zelov residence hosted as many as 40 people. The table overflowed with food, warmth, and love—bringing family and friends together in celebration and gratitude.

Sue will be remembered for her warmth, generosity and compassion Suzanne is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Robert; her son, David, his wife Danielle, and their children, Sebastian and Aden; her siblings, Kathy Reda and her husband, Dan, of Sunnyvale, Calif., Marty Gleason and his wife, Lenore, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, John Gleason and his wife, Lori of Holland, Pa., Tony Gleason and his fiancé, Bo Dai, of West Palm Beach, Fla., Peggy Goss and her husband, Bill, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Chris Gleason and his husband, Graham Berwind of Greenwich, Conn.; and numerous cousins, and nieces and nephews.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Saturday, April 11, 2026 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St.(Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Suzanne’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, NY, NY 10001. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.